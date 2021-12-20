Story contest

Monday, 20 December 2021

THE Oxfordshire libraries service has launched its eighth annual ebook short story competition.

The winner in each of three age categories will have their story published as an ebook.

The age categories are seven to 11, 12 to 17 and 18 and over. Entries must be submitted by February 27.

For more information, visit www.oxfordshire.gov.uk/
shortstorycompetition

