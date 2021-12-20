Story contest

Man who killed mother cleared of murder due to his insanity
A MAN who killed his mother because he was ... [more]
Monday, 20 December 2021
THE Oxfordshire libraries service has launched its eighth annual ebook short story competition.
The winner in each of three age categories will have their story published as an ebook.
The age categories are seven to 11, 12 to 17 and 18 and over. Entries must be submitted by February 27.
For more information, visit www.oxfordshire.gov.uk/
shortstorycompetition
20 December 2021
School raises £4,000 as village hall craft fair returns
ABOUT 600 people attended the Goring Craft Fair. ... [more]
