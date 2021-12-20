Christmas hampers worth £100 from Tesco and Waitrose to be won

CHRISTMAS is coming and here’s your chance to have an extra special celebration.

This week we are offering you the chance to win one of two festive food hampers provided by Tesco and Waitrose, each worth £100.

The Tesco Finest hamper contains the following goodies: English sparkling brut champagne, pinot noir red wine, after dinner mint chocolate tray, Belgian chocolate biscuits, all-butter mince pies, cracker selection for cheese, six stollen bites, savoury nibbles collection, Christmas pudding, Belgian chocolate Yule log, intense dark chocolate, refreshing mint dark chocolate, mince-pie filled cookies, English breakfast tea bags, Colombian coffee, ruby port mincemeat, cherry and amaretto conserve, mango and passion fruit coulis, super nutty granola, turkey gravy, Cantabrian anchovy fillets, North Atlantic sardines, red onion chutney, pitted Halkidiki olives, cranberry sauce, fusilli corfi pasta, tomato and mascarpone sauce, sea salt and black pepper crisps and six mini party crackers.

The Waitrose hamper comprises: Bollinger, port tasting selection, No1 luxury chocolates, Heston mince pies

stollen, No1 chutney, dark and gold Brazils, mince pie fudge, large gold coin, Lindt reindeer, pack of gold coins, pack of silver coins, wooden crate and hamper kit.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the following question:

Q. Who makes the chocolate reindeer that features in one of this year’s prize Christmas hampers?

Send your answer, together with your name, address and daytime telephone number, to: Tesco and Waitrose hamper competition, Henley Standard,

1 Station Road, Henley, Oxfordshire,

RG9 1AD.

The winners will be the senders of the first two correct entries to be selected at random after the closing date of Wednesday, December 22 and will be notified by phone.

The prize is non-refundable and there is no cash alternative.

The editor’s decision is final.

Normal Henley Standard competition rules apply. These can be viewed online at: www.henleystandard.co.uk/

section/604/ competition-rules