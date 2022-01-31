Monday, 31 January 2022

Magazine wins award for design

THE magazine for Sonning Common won the best design prize in the National Parish Magazine Awards 2021.

Sonning Common, which is published bimonthly, also came fourth out of 330 entries for overall magazine content, editor and print.

Editor Diana Pearman said: “Congratulations are due to our graphic designer Kevin Taplin.

“I was extremely pleased that the magazine received this accolade.

“It is a credit to all the volunteers who are involved in producing this magazine and our thanks go to the advertisers as without their financial support we would not be able to distribute it free to all residents.

“I have been the editor for 10 years, a post I took up temporarily when the previous editor stood down.

“It was not a task for which I had any experience or background but it has been an enjoyable learning curve.

“We live in a very interesting community, many of whom are frequently able to write about an interest or experience they have had.

“Although the community activities, which form a significant part of the reporting, have diminished during the last couple of years, I am optimistic that we will learn to live with the virus and events will be revived.”

