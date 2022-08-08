Town bids to retain bloom title after judges’ inspection

GORING is hoping to retain the best small town title in this year’s Britain in Bloom contest.

The town was awarded the accolade by the Royal Horticultural Society in 2019 but the competition did not take place for the next two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year Goring has 45 hanging baskets and numerous planters which are maintained by a

40-strong team of volunteers led by Goring Gap in Bloom committee chairman Stephanie Bridle.

Judging took place last month when a panel spent two hours on a tour of the town led by Mrs Bridle. The first stop was to see the floral display at the station, which includes a mural as well as hanging baskets and planters.

Mrs Bridle said this was “the jewel in the crown” of the town’s entry.

The party then visited Withymead nature reserve, a haven for wildlife by the River Thames, and the Gardiner recreation ground.

The judges were then taken back to the town centre via Cleeve Road and the judges spoke to the owners of some independent businesses, including the tandoori restaurant Masoom.

Mrs Bridle said: “Masoom do their own baskets and are brilliant. We always work with them to

co-ordinate on the colour scheme.

“We then went on to the Arcade, which looked pretty stunning.”

The judges were then shown the wildflower garden near the Wheel Orchard car park and the allotments.

The tour ended at the lock to admire Goring in Bloom’s restored boat planted with flowers.

This was followed by lunch in the village hall where the judges were shown a film of the huge street party held in Goring and neighbouring Streatley in June to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

Mrs Bridle said: “They said they had had a lovely time and they seemed to be happy. It all felt very nice.

“We had the best bit of the summer in terms of the plants as it hadn’t got that hot by the time the judges came round but other places must have really been struggling.”

The results for the Thames and Chilterns region will be announced at an awards ceremony to be held in Wokingham on September 28.