Hedge layer bids to be champion

A MAN is hoping to become the supreme champion of hedge laying on home soil.

Nigel Adams, from Christmas Common, will be participating in the national championship, which will be held at Clacks Farm, near Ewelme, next Saturday (October 29) from 8.30am to 4.30pm.

About 100 hedge layers from around the country will be competing at the event, each one with a different regional style. The winner will be crowned supreme champion.

Mr Adams grew up on a farm in Watlington and inherited his interest in hedge laying from his father. He worked for conservation organisations for many years.

Now he undertakes countryside management tasks, which include planting hedges on King Charles’ estates, giving talks on hedgerow management and writing policies for the Government on a body called Hedgelink.

Mr Adams said: “It gives me complete satisfaction to know an old craft. People stop to admire it and it helps wildlife. Hedges define the British countryside.”

Hedges, or “living fences” are made by partially cutting branches and bending them diagonally.