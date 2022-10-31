Prisoners awarded prize for upcycled garden planter

INMATES at Huntercombe Prison have been recognised for a wood planter they made.

The men on the social enterprise scheme at the prison won first place in the garden containers category at last month’s Henley Farm and Country Show.

They were presented with their trophy and a certificate in the jail’s woodwork section by Peter Webb, chairman of the Henley and District Agricultural Association, which organises the show.

The men designed the planter using computer software, painted the wood and engraved the sign on the front.

Mr Webb told them: “The judges said it showed initiative, it is practical and made good use of the recycled pallets, so it is environmentally friendly. You did a very good job. I hope you are very proud — you should be.”

Nick Bonner, head of the woodwork section at the prison, said: “The guys did this mostly themselves. Aside from safety precautions, I have minimal input.

“We get a lot of deliveries to the prison and we make use of the excess wood pallets. I brought in a really bad quality pallet one day as I wanted to show the guys that no matter how bad the wood is, you can make something out of it.

“I think the appeal of the container is that it is something that was thrown away then made into something beautiful. When the guys found out they had won, they were immediately trying to build more. I am trying to slow them down.

“The win gave them a sense of pride. They realised that they were doing something worthwhile and that they aren’t wasting their time on this scheme.”

Mr Bonner, who was a chef for 25 years before changing jobs earlier this year, added: “I loved woodwork as a hobby and I wanted to turn my hobby into a job. This reminds me why I love my job.”

HMP Huntercombe is one of only two UK prisons solely for foreign nationals. The social enterprise workshop was introduced about four years ago and about 14 men work in the woodwork section.

Three men were involved in the making of the winning container, Yadwinder, Armir and Fatjon. Yadwinder, who has a background in carpentry, said: “I wasn’t too keen on working with recycled wood but I really enjoyed it. I want to go back into carpentry and run my own business but be sustainable and work with recycled materials.”

Armir said: “I learnt how to work with wood here and Yadwinder helped. It is a complex process. We design on computers first and then prepare the wood.”

Fatjon said: “Winning is satisfying. I still can’t believe it. I am proud.”

Prison governor David Redhouse said: “This is the ideal mix of doing things which are good for the community and for the guys. They learn enterprise and business skills. These skills encourage them to find an area they want to work in.

“We volunteer in the community as well, so inmates can engage and learn and we record the progress of their behaviour to see if they have the ability to go on temporary release. It is a good way for them to earn money to use in the outside world.”