‘Zombie’ wins children’s Halloween costume parade

A GIRL dressed as a zombie school pupil won scariest outfit at a Halloween costume parade in Caversham.

Zehra Sabirli, 10, from Caversham Heights, was rewarded for her ghoulish make-up, shredded school uniform and zombie mannerisms at the competition run by Warren and District Residents’ Association on Saturday.

Chairwoman Elisa Miles, who organised the event at the Mapledurham playing fields pavilion, said: “She was a deserved winner. She acted her part perfectly and stalked around the hall with her arms out.”

More than 40 people attended the event with about 25 children taking part in the competition.

Mrs Miles was helped by volunteers Helen Barnett, Kim Brashares, Lou Wastell and Maria Sweet.

Alya Vinson, four, from Caversham Heights, won the under-fives category dressed as a scary fairy.

Atlas Tufan, three, came second for his Dracula outfit and Oliver Rayburn, two, finished third dressed as a tiger. Alya’s older sister Ela won the under-10s category with Mehmet Sabirli and Toprak Celebi finishing second and third respectively.

Six-week-old baby Juliet Raeburn-Ward won most beautiful costume for her pumpkin outfit and Zeynep Hanne Kara won most creative costume.

Prizes included cupcakes, bars of chocolate, a refillable cup and a kit with moulded clay to make animals. Alice McGlashan was awarded best in show and won a 45-minute photoshoot with professional photographer Amy Harvey, of Forever Moments photography.

Mrs Miles said: “The costumes were so inventive. There were a lot of little witches this year who were just gorgeous. All the children loved it, mainly because they had lots of sweets and spent most of their time running around like crazy. It was a really great day.”

Claire Harrison, from Fifi’s Vision, ran a sensory garden with boxes of sand and tubs of jelly for children to play with, while handmade Halloween cupcakes were provided by Kim James, of Kim’s Kupcakes.