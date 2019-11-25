Monday, 25 November 2019

Horses attend remembrance ceremony

ABOUT 70 people and two horses attended an act of remembrance at Cookley Green war memorial to mark Remebrance Sunday.

The grey called Torda and a bay called Harley were to represent the eight million horses that were killed during the First World War.

Sir Michael Willcocks read the Exhortation.

The ceremony followed a service at St Botolph’s Church in Swysncombe led by the Rev Daniel Thompson, the rector.

