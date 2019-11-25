Horses attend remembrance ceremony

Footpath trees ‘butchered’ by water company
MORE than a dozen young trees planted along a ... [more]
Monday, 25 November 2019
ABOUT 70 people and two horses attended an act of remembrance at Cookley Green war memorial to mark Remebrance Sunday.
The grey called Torda and a bay called Harley were to represent the eight million horses that were killed during the First World War.
Sir Michael Willcocks read the Exhortation.
The ceremony followed a service at St Botolph’s Church in Swysncombe led by the Rev Daniel Thompson, the rector.
25 November 2019
