Horses attend remembrance ceremony

ABOUT 70 people and two horses attended an act of remembrance at Cookley Green war memorial to mark Remebrance Sunday.

The grey called Torda and a bay called Harley were to represent the eight million horses that were killed during the First World War.

Sir Michael Willcocks read the Exhortation.

The ceremony followed a service at St Botolph’s Church in Swysncombe led by the Rev Daniel Thompson, the rector.