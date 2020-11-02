Monday, 02 November 2020

Villagers make their own apple juice using old press

AN apple pressing event was held in Cookley Green.

About eight people visited Jonathan and Liz Longley’s home in the village to make their own juice.

The couple borrowed the Watlington community press and fellow residents brought along their own apples. Each was given a
45-minute time slot.

Mrs Longley, who is the chairman of Swyncombe Parish Council, said: “When we moved here I started growing apple trees and my husband had always made cider as a teenager and he had an old apple press of his own. It was just our own apples at first and then friends said, ‘Can we come along and try it as well?’

“It was then I found out they had an apple press in Watlington and said, ‘Could we use that?’

“It’s autumn and you see apples on the trees and isn’t it fun to have a go and press them and drink your own apple juice? To have your own produce and to make something out of it is quite fun.

“It was quite jolly and at the moment it’s just nice to see somebody else and talk to them. It was outside and it was safe. There was probably only four of us there at one time.”

