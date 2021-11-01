Author updates her ‘bible of quilting’ after 35 years

THE author of a book known as the “the bible of quilting” has updated it — 35 years later.

Linda Seward, who lives in Cookley Green, wrote The Complete Book of Patchwork, Quilting and Appliqué in 1986 after she moved to Britain from her native New Jersey.

The book has sold more than 250,000 copies and has been translated into many languages.

Now Mrs Seward has published a new edition which has been revised and extended.

It is one of 13 books on quilting that she has written and many successful quilters credit their success to learning the basics from it.

Mrs Seward said: “I had been in publishing for a long time before I wrote this book. It was just what I wanted to do but I didn’t think it would be as popular as it has been.

“I knew there was no quilt book available that covered all the quilting techniques. For every technique there was a separate book and that would mean building a big library, which would cost a lot of money. I had a great editor who let me design it myself and helped me out a lot. It has made its way around the world and so many teachers recommend it to their students.

“So many people started quilting because of this book. I’m always thrilled when people say to me, ‘You taught me how to quilt’.”

She worked on the latest edition during the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns, adding new techniques and six new sections.

Mrs Seward said: “Going back over what I wrote 35 years ago was interesting. I had forgotten what I had written and I changed all of the pictures I had used previously.

“When I published the first edition, there wasn’t much publicity so the information spread by word of mouth. Now so many readers are posting about it on social media and so many more people are getting into quilting because of it, which is great.”

The first edition was published in the year her first child was born and two years after she had moved to London, having met her husband, a lawyer who grew up in Nuffield.

She said: “I grew up in a small town surrounded by family. We didn’t have a lot of money and when I was 10 I learnt how to sew and made my own clothes until I was about 25. At age five, I was doing embroidery and crochet and lots of other crafts. I was always creative with my hands — nothing would make me happier.”

She went on to study anthropology and home economics at Rutgers University in New Jersey before getting a scholarship for a fashion school in New York City.

During her time in New York, she ran Santa Land at Macy’s department store.

Mrs Seward recalled: “I was in charge of all the elves and the Santas and they insisted on playing the Nutcracker over and over, so when I hear it now, it takes me right back to that time — it was a managerial nightmare.”

She realised what she wanted to do was write about quilting, so she started working for magazines while writing quilt books for US publishers in her free time.

She said: “That’s where I learnt all about technical writing, which is what these books are all about. I then started writing my own books.”

She met her husband on a skiing holiday in Idaho after they were set up on a blind date by a mutual friend.

Mrs Seward said: “I had never been out of the States before meeting him and I didn’t even have a passport. We had dinner together and it was pretty close to love at first sight.

“When I moved to England with him it was quite difficult because I didn’t know a soul. Quilting was a godsend as it helped me make friends.”

The couple have now been married 37 years and have three adult children.

Mrs Seward writes for several magazines, including The Quilter.

“I sometimes have to pinch myself as I feel so fortunate to be able to do what I do,” she said. “Life would be a very dull place if I couldn’t stitch every day.”