Monday, 15 October 2018

Streets are too dark

MORE street lights are needed in Wargrave, says a parish councillor.

Marion Pope said parts of School Lane and Victoria Lane could get very dark at night due to the lack of lights.

She said: “You can’t see the edge of the pavement.”

Cllr Pope said the new LED bulbs in the street lights didn’t provide as much light as the old bulbs.

“Once you get out of the glow, that’s it,” she said.

Council chairman Richard Bush said the same problem existed in parts of High Street.

Wokingham Borough Council is changing all its street lights to LED bulbs, saying they are more eco-friendly and cause less light pollution as the lamps are targeted over a smaller area.

