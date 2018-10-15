Monday, 15 October 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Licence bid

A VINEYARD owner in Henley has applied for a premises licence. 

Jan Mirkowski, who runs Fairmile Vineyard, wants to sell alcohol online and to customers on the premises.

He said visitors would be in small groups only and alcohol would be only be served to over-18s. 

The town council has supported his application and a final decision will be made by South Oxfordshire District Council.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33