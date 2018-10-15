Licence bid

GORING has been awarded its fourth gold in the ... [more]
Monday, 15 October 2018
A VINEYARD owner in Henley has applied for a premises licence.
Jan Mirkowski, who runs Fairmile Vineyard, wants to sell alcohol online and to customers on the premises.
He said visitors would be in small groups only and alcohol would be only be served to over-18s.
The town council has supported his application and a final decision will be made by South Oxfordshire District Council.
15 October 2018
