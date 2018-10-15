Survey to show whether speed limit should be reduced

PEPPARD Parish Council is to spend £300 on speed surveys.

These will be carried out in Stoke Row Road, from Lime Avenue to beyond Neals Lane, where the limit is 60mph.

It follows a request by more than a dozen residents who called for the 900m section of the road to be cut to 30mph.

They said visibility on this stretch is poor and the road is liable to flooding, which has led to a number of accidents.

The residents also raised concerns about the safety of pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders who regularly use the road due to the lack of street lights, pavements and road markings.

Any change in the speed limit could cost up to £5,000, including legal fees and signage.

Councillor David Bartholomew, a member of Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, warned that the survey findings may not result in what the residents wanted.

He said: “I think the residents were under the impression that if it shows drivers going at 50mph to 60mph we will slow it down but it is not how it works. The official interpretation would be that 50mph to 60mph is the speed limit and the road safety officer would think it was correct and would recommend no change.

“They are much more likely to change it if the survey shows drivers are going 35mph so 30mph would be acceptable.”

Councillor Joe Berger said: “We can do the surveys but I am pretty sure that people will travel between 40 and 50mph with the council coming to the conclusion David has just given.”