Councillors back office conversion

PLANS to convert town centre offices in Henley into flats have been backed by the town council.

Catalyst Capital, which is developing Market Place Mews, wants to convert the office space above Oxfam in Market Place into two flats.

The first and second floors of the building, which is listed and has a 16th century timber-framed frontage, have been vacant for years.

Members of the council’s planning committee recommended the company’s application is approved by five votes to three.

Councillor David Nimmo Smith said: “I don’t have a problem with the application because it was used as residential before it became offices. You either want to encourage business and offices or you want to bring residents back into the town centre.”

Committee chairman Ken Arlett disagreed, saying he wanted to see office space in the town centre retained.

He said people who worked in the office would visit the shops but people who lived there would be out all day so wouldn’t.

South Oxfordshire District Council will make a decision by October 31.

• The committee recommended approval of plans by Dr Rozsa Anna Rethati to turn the former Sno & Sun unit in Market Place into a dental clinic but that listed building consent is refused due to lack of information on the proposed internal alterations.