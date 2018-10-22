Monday, 22 October 2018

Choir grant

A REPORT in last week’s Henley Standard incorrectly stated that Henley Town Council’s finance strategy and management committee had recommended awarding £403 to the Aliquando choir for an Armistice centenary concert.

In fact, this amount was proposed but rejected and a follow-up proposal not to award anything was passed.

We apologise for the error and any confusion caused.

