Monday, 22 October 2018

Conmen jailed for roof coating against harmless moss

SIX men from Nottinghamshire were jailed in 2015 for scamming up to 150 pensioners across Britain out of as much as £500,000 for “shoddy and non-existent” maintenance work on their homes.

The gang would tell their victims, who were all 65 or older, that their roofs and driveways were at risk of damage if they didn’t agree to have them cleaned of moss and coated.

A seventh man, their “salesman”, was also imprisoned.

Later that year, a Herefordshire man was jailed and banned from running a company for coercing pensioners and vulnerable people into accepting unnecessary roof coatings.

He pressurised victims by claiming moss caused irreparable damage and charged excessively for the work.

He initially quoted even higher prices to convince homeowners that they were getting a discount.

A judge said the man had deceived consumers about the benefits of roof coatings while the county council called it a “landmark” case that proved moss caused no damage whatsoever and the roof coating process was wholly unnecessary.

There has also been a number of convictions of conmen who
missold coatings that would supposedly help properties to retain heat.

In each instance, including one which followed an investigation by the BBC’s Watchdog programme, the culprits were found to have overcharged and used high-pressure tactics on vulnerable people while the work was found to have no benefit.

One scammer ordered victims to sign a confidentiality contract and not to tell even their closest relatives as they were getting such a “special” deal.

All domestic contractors are legally obliged to offer a 14-day “cooling off” period in which customers may cancel the work.

Anyone considering having work carried out is encouraged to seek professional advice.

