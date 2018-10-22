Setts may be mended

BROKEN granite setts in Sonning Common are likely to be repaired.

David Bartholomew, who represents the village on Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, has earmarked up to £5,000 towards highways improvements in the village.

Some of this could be spent on fixing the setts with the parish council match-funding the total spent.

Councillor Bartholomew said he would support a decision to carry out pavement or kerb repairs rather than spending the money on flashing speed signs, which he said some people disliked.

Carole Lewis, who chairs the parish council, said the setts had been in disrepair for some time.

She added: “We raised the subject months ago and the feeling was they were falling out everywhere. If we don’t replace them they are going to be lost for good.”

Meanwhile, the repair of blocked drains in Shiplake Bottom, Peppard has been delayed.

Cllr Bartholomew said: “There was a suspicion the water was contaminated and that has now been confirmed. It means the work will take longer thn planned. It will now commence later this month and once it has been done then the gullies and offsets will be cleared.”