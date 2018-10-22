£3,000 to update transport research

HENLEY Town Council could spend more than £3,000 on updating its transport study.

Three years ago, the council paid Reading consultants Peter Brett Associates £50,000 to produce a study analysing the impact that new housing would have on the town’s roads.

The report, which also suggested mitigation measures, was produced as part of the joint Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan, which names 11 sites where about 500 homes should go by 2027.

Now the council wants to update that research as its volunteer working groups are gearing up to revise the plan in order to find space for up to 350 more homes.

The consultants said the data used to calculate traffic flows in the original study would be valid for up to three years but thereafter it was advisable to conduct further surveys to ensure accurate predictions.

The council’s neighbourhood planning committee has recommended spending £3,162 — the cheapest of three quotes from contractors on updating the traffic study. The most expensive quote was £6,578.00.

The council would also have to pay another £500 to Peter Brett Associates under the original agreement.

Patrick Fleming, a member of the committee and of environmental group Henley in Transition, said: “The original data is losing its relevance. We could re-run the model with the old data and get a relevant output but we’ve been advised to do the surveys and find out what’s happening on the ground in order to have the most up-to-date comparisons.”

The original study said an extra 450 homes would put 120 more cars on Henley’s roads at peak hours, a 12 per cent increase.

It said more developments should include shops, reducing the need for people to travel by car, while a network of cycle paths and “shared spaces” on roads could be established.