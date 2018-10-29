More homes

Monday, 29 October 2018

A DEVELOPER could change its plans for new homes in Sonning Common.

Linden Homes has told parish clerk Philip Collings that it intends to modify the proposed development off Reades Lane from 50 to 53 units.

This would mean fewer five-bedroom homes and more with four bedrooms. There would also be one extra “affordable” home.

