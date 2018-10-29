Ground work

Village fire station set to avoid closure until August
Monday, 29 October 2018
THE recreation ground in Wargrave is to be fertilized at a cost of £540.
The parish council has agreed to pay for the work on the land off Recreation Road.
It had previously agreed to pay £900 to have the ground weeded and fertilized but the contractor folded.
Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said the new firm was “very reputable” and would use the same fertilizer.
