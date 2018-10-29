Drain delay

Village fire station set to avoid closure until August
COUNCILLORS in Wargrave have again called for a drain to be moved amid safety concerns.
Earlier this year, Councillor Marion Pope complained that when it rains the water does not drain properly on the corner of East View Road.
Wokingham Borough Council agreed to move the drain but has not done so.
Cllr Pope said a large puddle had formed again recently after heavy rain.
Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said he would remind the borough council.
