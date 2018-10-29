Drill Hall site may not be turned into homes

THE Drill Hall in Henley could be removed from the new version of the town’s neighbourhood plan.

The site of the building in Friday Street was earmarked for 10 dwellings in the original version of the document.

But now the Henley army cadets, who meet there on Wednesdays, say they no longer want to lose it.

Ken Arlett, who chairs Henley Town Council’s neighbourhood planning committee, said he had received the request from detachment commander Lt Thomas Fearn.

He said: “They now have 100 cadets, which is the best the attendance has been for many years, and although they’ve looked for other buildings they haven’t been able to find what they want. We have asked them to go back to their superiors and put that request in writing as it’s something the Ministry of Defence would need to sign off.

“Personally, I would have no problem with it. We’ve lost the youth centre and if the cadets are thriving we should approve.

“I always felt giving up that building for 10 units was pretty cheap when it benefits the town in other ways than just housing.”

The Henley youth centre in Deanfield Avenue, which closed in 2015, was earmarked for 23 homes in the plan but is now the subject of a planning appeal by B&M Care for a care home.

No one from the Henley or Oxfordshire Army Cadets responded to requests for comment.