Monday, 29 October 2018

Councillors demand right to speak

COUNCILLORS in Henley are demanding the right to speak about planning applications in their own wards.

Members of South Oxfordshire District Council’s planning committee are prohibited from speaking during debates but are allowed to make representations from the public gallery.

Now Ken Arlett, chairman of Henley Town Council’s planning committee, is to write to the district council asking for this rule to be scrapped.

He said this would lead to better decisions being made as councillors had good knowledge of their own areas.

Councillor Arlett said that sometimes wrong answers were given during debates, adding: “It would be simple to correct if the local members were there to speak.”

