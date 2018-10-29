Monday, 29 October 2018

Pavilion contractor

THE renovation and extension of the Peppard sports pavilion will be carried out by a Sonning Common firm.

Bill Wakefield, of Grove Road, will be responsible for the £312,000 overhaul of the building in Stoke Row Road.

There will be a new roof, larger changing rooms and a modern kitchen while the disabled access will be improved. The building will also be made more energy efficient.

The pavilion will also have a new CCTV system and defibrillator, costing a total of £2,500.

Work should begin next month and it is hoped the new-look building will be ready by April for the start of the new season for Peppard Stoke Row Cricket Club, the main user of the building.

