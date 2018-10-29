We don’t want to be ‘Geriatricsville’, say housing plan writers

THE authors of the Henley and Harpsden joint neighbourhood plan have urged a planning inspector not to allow a care home to be built on the site of the town’s former youth centre.

B&M Care, of Hemel Hempstead, is appealing against South Oxfordshire District Council’s decision to refuse consent for the 56-bed home off Deanfield Avenue.

But the neighbourhood plan group, which comprises town and parish councillors and residents, says the document earmarked the land for 23 new homes, including nine that would be “affordable”.

In a statement to the Planning Inspectorate, the group says more affordable housing is needed as young people and families can’t afford to settle locally, which adversely affects the area’s demographic profile.

It says even the cheapest properties cost almost 12 times the average gross salary for Oxfordshire.

The group also claims there is already an over-supply of care places in the area, including the 53 assisted living flats built at the former Jet garage site in Reading Road, which was earmarked in the plan for 52 regular flats with a 40 per cent affordable element.

The statement says: “We need houses that everyone can aspire to own or rent. The former youth centre is ideal for lower-cost housing, being within easy walking distance of the town centre and amenities.

“The neighbourhood plan is the carefully balanced outcome of a long process of consideration and needs to be taken as a whole.

“To allow this appeal further unbalances the plan and exacerbates the fear of local people that Henley is becoming, as they have called it, ‘Geriatricsville-on-Thames’. Henley has relatively full employment and existing care homes struggle to find staff, who in this sector are not well paid and are unlikely to be able to afford to live in Henley.

“More people travelling into work would mean more traffic congestion and add to existing poor air quality.”

The group says the proposed care home would be too big for the site and would dominate the area in a way houses would not. It would be “an ugly visual block or barrier across the valley” with no architectural merit.

The group also disputes B&M’s argument that the care home would free up the homes of the pensioners who move in, saying they would be too expensive for younger buyers or tenants. It says: “The local feeling is that any benefits are massively outweighed by the disadvantages.”

B&M says the district council “slavishly” followed the neighbourhood plan despite high demand for care places locally and the scheme was acceptable in all other respects.

It says the plan is “flawed” as it recognises the challenges of an aging population yet makes no allocations specifically for the elderly.

The company also says many additional houses have been built on small “windfall” sites since the neighbourhood plan was published.

Residents and councillors also opposed plans by property investor Henthames to convert the former LA Fitness gym off Newtown Road into an 80-bed care home, which were approved in 2016 despite the neighbourhood plan stating that the Newtown industrial estate should remain in commercial use.

The site was sold to Hallmark Care Homes for

£5.9million in January and work is now under way.

Developers building housing for the elderly don’t have to include an affordable element or make statutory contributions towards community infrastructure.