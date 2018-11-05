Monday, 05 November 2018

In case of attack...

HENLEY Town Council could pay up to £3,000 to protect its buildings in the event of a terrorist attack in the town.

At present, it does not have terrorism insurance for properties including the town hall while damage or loss caused by terrorism attacks are not covered under the usual buildings and public liability policies.

A meeting of the council’s finance strategy and management committee heard that the town could be targeted during big events like Henley Royal Regatta and the Christmas Festival.

Liz Jones, the council’s accountant, said: “We would not be covered for the cost of terrorist action.

“Very few councils have this cover but our insurers are asking the council to think about it.”

Councillor Lorraine Hillier added: “Henley is the quintessential English town and that's why the police are armed at the regatta. I think we are more at risk.”

