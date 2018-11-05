Free parking

PARKING will be free in South Oxfordshire District Council car parks in Henley and Goring for one day a week during December up to Christmas Eve.

The annual initiative is to encourage shoppers to spend their money locally for Christmas and support independent retailers.

In Goring it will apply to Wheel Orchard car park, off Station Road, every Saturday, from December 1.

In Henley, it will apply to the King’s Road, Greys Road and Southfields car parks every Tuesday from December 4.