Monday, 05 November 2018

Brookes joins planning committee

CONSERVATIVE councillor Julian Brookes has been appointed to Henley Town Council’s planning commitee following the resignation of a party colleague.

Councillor Sara Abey stood down after Henley Conservatives branch chairman Frank Browne resigned in September. Her place on the neighbourhood plan committee has been taken by Councillor Laurence Plant.

Meanwhile, Councillor Lorraine Hillier has stood down from the neighbourhood plan committee as she is too busy with her her role as chairman of South Oxfordshire District Council.

