Councillors step down

TWO members of Sonning Common Parish Council have stepped down.

Dirk Jones has retired after more than 20 years during which time he helped set up a village website, developed a book-keeping system for the council and managed the installation of an emergency generator at the village hall.

He devised, installed and managed the village’s CCTV system, which has been used by the police to investigate a number of crimes.

Mr Jones also set up and led the village snow patrol, which is a group of volunteers who help clear snow and ice from pavements. He has agreed to continue doing this over the winter.

Carole Lewis, who chairs the council, said: “Councillor Jones will be a very hard act to follow given his diverse range of skill sets.

“However, he has set the wheels in motion for many projects and it is up to the members to carry them

forward.”

Stan Rust has resigned three years after joining the council.

He served as chairman of the planning committee and was a member of the environment, village centre and footpaths working parties.

He oversaw the planting of dozens of trees in the village and campaigned for an extension of the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty to include Sonning Common.

Councillor Lewis said: “We will do our best to continue the work started by them both.

“They had particular skills in specific areas we will now have to pick up.”