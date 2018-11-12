Monday, 12 November 2018

No gum bin

A LITTER bin for chewing gum will not be trialled in Henley.

The town council was considering putting a £175 Gumdrop bin for people to dispose of gum at the bus stop in Bell Street by Starbucks. 

The idea was scrapped after the manager of Twyford station, where a bin was installed earlier this year, said people just put ordinary rubbish in it.

