No gum bin

Bionic arm made by 3D printer has inspired my new business
A MAN has started his own 3D printing business ... [more]
Monday, 12 November 2018
A LITTER bin for chewing gum will not be trialled in Henley.
The town council was considering putting a £175 Gumdrop bin for people to dispose of gum at the bus stop in Bell Street by Starbucks.
The idea was scrapped after the manager of Twyford station, where a bin was installed earlier this year, said people just put ordinary rubbish in it.
12 November 2018
More News:
Bionic arm made by 3D printer has inspired my new business
A MAN has started his own 3D printing business ... [more]
Campaigner spreads quiet fireworks message on TV
THE woman who inspired the Henley Standard’s Ban ... [more]
Children’s centre at capacity for traditional and quiet fireworks displays
DOZENS of families attended the annual fireworks ... [more]
Halloween open garden raises £1,200 for boy’s cancer treatment
A COUPLE raised more than £1,200 for a boy ... [more]
POLL: Have your say