Council moves

Monday, 19 November 2018
MEETINGS of Peppard Parish Council will be held at Springwater Church in Blounts Court Road while its usual venue is being refurbished.
The sports pavilion in Stoke Row Road is undergoing a £312,000 overhaul which it is hoped will be completed by April.
The council’s next meeting will take place on December 3 at 7.30pm.
19 November 2018
