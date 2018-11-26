Fly-tipping

A LARGE pile of rubbish, including a broken exercise bike, a bicycle and sheets of wooden fibreboard, was dumped at the roadside in Deadman’s Lane, Goring Heath, in the early hours of Wednesday last week.

It was cleared up by South Oxfordshire District Council’s contractor Biffa after being reported by a resident.

Peter Dragonetti, chairman of Goring Heath Parish Council, said the lane was a frequent target of fly-tippers.