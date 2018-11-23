Woman fined for fly-tipping

A WOMAN from Henley has been fined for fly-tipping.

Melissa Brown, 26, of Crisp Road, pleaded guilty at Oxford Magistrates’ Court to illegally dumping a Christmas tree and bags of rubbish on land near Queenford Farm in Drayton Road, Dorchester-on-Thames, in April.

A South Oxfordshire District Council environmental enforcement officer examined the contents of the bags and found correspondence addressed to Ms Brown at her home.

She was fined £400 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £40 and £300 costs.