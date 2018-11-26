Monday, 26 November 2018

Green board

A NOTICE board is set to be placed at the green in Northfield End, Henley.

Half of it would be used by the town council to display notices and the other half to tell the history of the green and the area.

Earlier this month, a tree was planted on the triangle of land to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War and in the spring a new shrub bed will be planted.

