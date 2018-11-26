Play area equipment set to be replaced before next summer

NEW swings are set to be installed at a recreation ground in Henley.

The set of double swings would help improve the play area at Freemans Meadow, off Fair Mile.

The existing swings, which are 24 years old, are out of action as the seats were damaged and the replacements were not compatible with the old swing set frame.

The swings also do not comply with current safety regulations, according to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents.

Four companies have quoted between £7,665 and £11,273 to replace the swings and resurface the area around them.

Members of Henley Town Council’s open and green spaces sub-committee agreed to recommend the swings are replaced.

Councillor Kellie Hinton, who chairs the committee, said this wouldn’t cost much more than the £6,000 needed to refurbish the current swings.

Councillor Sarah Miller agreed that new swings would not cost much more and would comply with the law.

The swings are the most popular piece of equipment in the play area, according to residents who responded to a questionnaire sent out by the Friends of Freemans Meadow in January.

Helen Gaynor, a member of the group, said: “It was just unfortunate we were without the swings for the summer and people are desperate to get them back as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, Peter Lloyd, of Leicester Close, said the council should consider enlarging the play area.

He said: “It is currently 20m by 25m but there is no reason why you can’t go out 10m in both directions. That would double the size but would not make it more conspicuous in the whole of the meadows.”

Cllr Hinton agreed, saying the playground was built 10 years ago for children aged eight to 15.

She added: “We could make a toddler area without extending too far and making much impact on the rest of the field.”

Cllr Hinton recommended replacing two pieces of equipment which she said were problematic.

One was liable to flooding while the other, a roundabout, often got stuck.

Karl Bishop, the council’s acting parks services manager, said the problem with the roundabout was the matting underneath which got stuck in the grooves of the equipment.

The roundabout took about three hours to dismantle, clear and put back together, he said.

Mrs Gaynor said she thought the roundabout had improved since a shelter was removed to discourage the antisocial behaviour that was taking place.

“There is not as much focus by the young people on that piece of equipment,” she said.

Councillor Laurence Plant said the play area was “spin heavy” and removing these two pieces of equipment and installing pieces for toddlers would produce “a nice mix”.

Councillor David Eggleton suggested having a wet pour surface which would be more expensive but would not need as much maintenance.

The sub-committee agreed to set up a working party to run the project with a view having new equipment in place by next summer.