Clearance work to foster wildlife

FOOTPATHS in Henley have been cleared as part of a series of ongoing conservation projects.

The town council’s conservation parks warden Ilona Livarski has been working in Gillotts Field, Mill and Marsh Meadows and at the chalk bank off Valley Road.

She told a meeting of the council’s open and green spaces sub-committee that her team had done of lot of cutting back at Gillotts Field.

Miss Livarski said: “Hopefully it will help the wildflowers and orchids to grow.”

At the chalk bank, two wildlife signs that were vandalised have been replaced and Miss Livarski has been working with the Community Payback scheme to improve the area.

She said: “We cut back some footpaths that had become overgrown and they helped cut back a large patch of brambles that had got out of control. There was also a big patch of stinging nettles overgrowing the path, which we cut back.”

The team also removed stinging nettles at Mill and Marsh Meadows, cleared the stream of litter and debris and worked with the Henley Wildlife Group to clear footpaths and create a firebreak.

Miss Livarski said that she was creating a wildlife treasure hunt for children at Mill Meadows.

Other projects included repairing the steps from Makins recreation ground to Waterworks Lane.

Sally Rankin, who runs the Henley Wildlife Group, said: “It is lovely to have someone to work with on wildlife initiatives.

“There is quite a lot of cutting back that needs doing in Mill Meadows and there isn’t enough we can do in 12 work parties a year but her supervising gives me terrific hope that we can manage our wildlife areas much better.”

Meanwhile, the wildlife group, which began 25 years ago, is to become the nature conservation arm of Henley in Transition, an enviromental campaign group.