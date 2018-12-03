Former council chairmen gather for lunch

LORRAINE HILLIER, the chairman of South Oxfordshire District Council, hosted this year’s past chairmen’s lunch at the Crooked Billet gastropub in Stoke Row.

She said: “Paul [Clerehugh] organised a fantastic menu. It was lovely to see so many past chairmen there and a privilege to have the opportunity to meet up with them — long may the tradition continue.” Some were accompanied by their partners.

Pictured, from bottom left, are Ann Midwinter, Colin Daukes, Malcolm Leonard, Felix Bloomfield, John Stimson, Eleanor Hards (hidden), Pat Dawe, David Turner, Roger Bell, John Griffin, Lorraine Hillier, Paul Harrison and Carol Heath-Whyte.