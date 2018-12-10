Monday, 10 December 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hack’s humour

DAVID EGGLETON may have a rival in the bad pun stakes.

Regular Diary readers will know the Henley town councillor’s fondness for corny gags during meetings.

Now a member of the press has taken up the challenge.

During a meeting last week, members of the council’s town and community committee became confused as to whether they should be discussing a motion to approve a Saturday bus service for the town or a motion to end that debate and take another vote on the issue at hand.

There was a brief silence as they turned to Councillor Lorraine Hillier, the committee chairwoman, to get the debate back on track.

Afterwards, the journalist told the committee: “You could all do with some laxative as you seem to be having difficulty passing motions.”

This was greeted with a chorus of groans and the reporter being told that his joke was even worse than one of Councillor Eggleton’s.

Who was it? The Henley Standard’s very own James Burton. Back to covering the vicar’s tea party methinks...

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33