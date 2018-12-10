Hack’s humour

DAVID EGGLETON may have a rival in the bad pun stakes.

Regular Diary readers will know the Henley town councillor’s fondness for corny gags during meetings.

Now a member of the press has taken up the challenge.

During a meeting last week, members of the council’s town and community committee became confused as to whether they should be discussing a motion to approve a Saturday bus service for the town or a motion to end that debate and take another vote on the issue at hand.

There was a brief silence as they turned to Councillor Lorraine Hillier, the committee chairwoman, to get the debate back on track.

Afterwards, the journalist told the committee: “You could all do with some laxative as you seem to be having difficulty passing motions.”

This was greeted with a chorus of groans and the reporter being told that his joke was even worse than one of Councillor Eggleton’s.

Who was it? The Henley Standard’s very own James Burton. Back to covering the vicar’s tea party methinks...