Revamp plan for town hall visitor info centre

THE Henley tourist information centre could be refurbished.

The town council, which runs the service from a ground floor office at the town hall, is considering modernising it to include a television, sound system and large interactive touch screen to display information about events, accommodation and where to eat as well as directions, opening times and traffic updates.

Adverts could be shown on the television to help meet the cost and music could be played to improve the atmosphere.

The reception desk would be moved to face customers as they enter and there would be new cabinets containing information leaflets as well as a table and chairs for people to sit and read them.

The overhaul has been proposed by town and community manager Helen Barnett as part of a wider update of the council’s tourist information services.

In a report to councillors, she said: “The redesign includes lots of storage, a more up-to-date look and feel with easy-to-access information and good directional signage… it will aid ease and efficiency of the service for both users and staff.”

She also said the service should be on a more commercial footing in order to offset operating costs.

Meanwhile, centre staff have each been given a specialism, which Ms Barnett says will give them more job satisfaction and reduce unnecessary overlap of duties.

She said: “A factor that has significantly altered the effectiveness and need for information and visitor centres is mobile technology. However, we feel internet provision has huge disadvantages compared with great customer service and face-to-face interaction.”

Another suggestion is to launch a Shopmobility service in which disabled shoppers could hire motorised scooters from the town hall.

Ms Barnett said the information kiosk at Leichlingen Pavilion on Mill Meadows, which opens during the summer, was a “valuable resource” but should be better signposted.

Meanwhile, visitor spend in Oxfordshire increased by six per cent in 2017, the fourth year running it has risen.

The county welcomed nearly 30 million visitors who spent £2.17billion, according to a report commissioned by Experience Oxfordshire, a not-for-profit partnership organisation.

The number of international visitors was 702,000 (up three per cent) who spent more than £339million at an average of £484 per trip, compared with £168 per domestic trip.

The main reason visitors came to Oxfordshire was for a holiday (53 per cent) followed by visiting friends and relatives (22 per cent) and business (19 per cent).

The largest proportion of visitor spend was on food and drink (32 per cent), followed by shopping (23 per cent), travel (22 per cent), accommodation (13 per cent) and attractions and entertainment (10 per cent).

Hayley Beer-Gamage, chief executive of Experience Oxfordshire, said: “These results clearly show the continued importance of the visitor economy to Oxfordshire and we are delighted that we have exceeded our target for increased visitor spend.

“It supports our strategy of increasing the length of stay and attracting more overnight international visitors to Oxfordshire.”