Monday, 17 December 2018

Unsound

HENLEY councillors were discussing upgrading a paved area at the top of West Street when Kellie Hinton warned that it shouldn’t contain anything that was Beatles-related due to its proximity to Friar Park, the home of George Harrison’a family.

She then suggested making something of the pudding stone already in situ, to which acting parks services manager Karl Bishop suggested dedicating the area to... the Rolling Stones!

