Couple want to rebuild home in flood-prone road
A COUPLE from Wargrave want to rebuild their home ... [more]
Monday, 17 December 2018
HENLEY councillors were discussing upgrading a paved area at the top of West Street when Kellie Hinton warned that it shouldn’t contain anything that was Beatles-related due to its proximity to Friar Park, the home of George Harrison’a family.
She then suggested making something of the pudding stone already in situ, to which acting parks services manager Karl Bishop suggested dedicating the area to... the Rolling Stones!
17 December 2018
