Walker injured by horse demands warning signs

A WOMAN who was knocked over by a horse in a field in Peppard says there were no signs to warn her of the danger.

Julie Plant, 58, suffered bruising to her neck and was left with a sore hip after falling heavily on her left side.

She was walking along a public footpath with her husband Stephen, 60, when they came face-to-face with the animals in a large open field off Springwater Lane.

The field is owned by Graham Payne, from Sonning Common, who uses the land to keep horses and recently installed new fencing around it to keep them secure.

The pub;ic right of way throgh the field has been retained thanks to kissing gates.

Mr and Mrs Plant, of Church Lane, Peppard, went out walking at lunchtime on Monday, December 3. It was the first time they had walked the route since their dog Wooster died in June after being hit by a car on Peppard Hill.

Mrs Plant, a ballet teacher in Shiplake, said: “We came to a little metal gate by the field. We went through it and we saw at the top of the field what we thought were cows but soon realised that they weren’t.

“They were horses and they soon came towards us — they came straight at us. They were galloping so fast. They were young and a couple of them were bucking,”

Mr Plant, a semi-retired account director, said: “The horses came bounding over. We were a bit apprehensive as they were quite boisterous.

“They stopped by us and they were fairly hyper. I felt a little bit threatened because there were 10 of them. They were running around where we were.”

Mr Plant, who has experience of dealing with horses, began stroking one of the animals when his wife was struck on the head by one of them.

She said: “I got an almighty biff on the side of my head. I flew through the air and landed heavily on my left side. We did not know what part of the horse hit me.

“At that point I was just stunned. I couldn’t see a lot either as I was on the ground but I could hear the noise of hooves really close to me. Steve witnessed one of the horses go round him and they surrounded me. It was a miracle that none of them hit me again.”

Mr Plant said: “I just saw her fall. The lucky thing was that she didn’t get trampled on. It could have been so much worse.”

The horses went back to the top of the field as Mr Plant helped his wife to her feet and the couple made their way out again as quickly as possible.

That evening Mrs Plant began feeling dizzy so she went to Sonning Common health centre to be checked over but, apart from bruising and a lump on her head, she was given the all-clear.

Mrs Plant said the field was regularly used by dog walkers, runners and parents with buggies.

She said: “You can walk through to Sonning Common and children use that field to play in. What really freaks me out was there was not a single sign saying there were horses in that field. If one of them went and did a big kick that could be disastrous to someone.

“People take their dogs off the lead long before they get to the field and people would have no idea there are horses in there.

“If there were signs then people would know that they enter at their own risk.”

She added: “I moved here because of the beautiful walks as it is such a lovely area and now we will need to walk around the field, which is ridiculous.”

Mr Plant added: “From my point of view, there was no warning. We often see mums and buggies so there could be problems.”

Meanwhile, Philip Bennett, footpaths representative for Peppard on the Chilterns Society, has written a report for the parish council and Oxfordshire County Council about the new barbed wire fencing at the site, which he claims “blocks” the public footpath.

The issue was discussed at a meeting of the parish council where more than a dozen residents spoke, complaining about the fencing and that there had been no consultation with neighbours.

The council agreed that it would investigate whether the fencing was legal and whether livestock warning signs needed to be installed.

Mr Payne, a former Mayor of Henley, did not respond to a request for comment.

