Parish councils welcome plan to disarm developers

A PROPOSAL to ban developers from appealing when they are refused planning permission in places with neighbourhood plans has been welcomed.

John Howell has put forward the idea in a Private Members’ Bill that is currently going through the House of Commons.

The Henley MP, who introduced neighbourhood plans as part of the Government’s localism agenda in 2011, says it is unfair that communities spend time and money writing a document but struggle to meet the cost of fighting a developer’s appeal.

Planning authorities must take a neighbourhood plan into account when deciding applications.

However, an applicant who is refused consent can appeal to a government inspector.

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Howell cited the case of a proposed development in Sonning Common.

Gallagher Estates wanted to build 95 homes on land off Kennylands Road which was earmarked for 26 in the village’s neighbourhood plan.

South Oxfordshire District Council turned down the application so the company appealed. An inspector upheld the decision but the district council and protest groups spent £90,000 fighting the case.

Leigh Rawlins, chairman of Sonning Common Parish Council’s planning committee, said he supported the Bill.

He said: “Mr Howell is absolutely right as it takes an enormous amount of effort to create these plans. We started the process in late 2011 so our community put five years into it.

“They should have the utmost respect once they’ve cleared the necessary hurdles. They should not be vulnerable to speculative developers to pick off or attempt to overwhelm with the huge resources that they can bring to bear. It’s appalling to see developers’ barristers and other mercenary ‘experts’ claiming that black is white and trying to browbeat the inspectors with reams of technical jargon, written at great expense, into agreeing to something that simply isn’t right.”

Parish council chairman Tom Fort said: “It is intensely annoying, not to mention expensive, to fight these appeals and while we won on that occasion the spectre of these things never goes away as they can always go back to the start and submit a new application.

“A prohibition of the kind Mr Howell has suggested is salutary because having to revisit these things again and again is intolerable.

“The developers have financial resources that a parish council cannot hope to match so an acceptable risk to them is a major budgetary burden to us.”

Ken Arlett, chairman of Henley Town Council’s planning committee, said: “I support Mr Howell’s idea as it took us a long time to write the plan but I imagine the big house-builders will be furiously against it and it will be interesting to see what happens next.

“The only problem is that it isn’t always clear cut whether a proposal accords with a neighbourhood plan — sometimes a site is allocated but the proposal isn’t of the exact number or type of homes that are called for.”

Under Mr Howell’s proposals, developers could still seek a judicial review at the High Court if they could prove a planning authority followed incorrect procedure in making its decision. They wouldn’t automatically get permission if they succeeded but could force the decision to be taken again.

In towns or villages with no neighbourhood plan, they could simply appeal as now.

The Bill is expected to get its second reading on January 25.