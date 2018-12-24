New development not allocated to village

NEW homes to be built on land near Shiplake will not count towards the village’s housing quota.

South Oxfordshire District Council says the 95 properties earmarked for Thames Farm, west of the A4155 Reading Road, will help make up the updated target for Henley and Harpsden’s joint neighbourhood plan.

Shiplake Parish Council has complained that it should have been allocated the development.

Claire Engbers, who owns the land in Harpsden parish, was originally refused planning permission but was finally given consent on appeal earlier this year ollowing a series of court hearings.

Shiplake council, which opposed the application, wanted to claim these houses for its own neighbourhood plan because it believed the residents would look primarily to the village for shops and services.

It also wanted to take the 40 new houses being proposed for the former Wyevale garden centre site next door by landowner Aida Hersham, owner of Fawley Court.

Her application, which also includes offices, has been recommended for approval by planning officers and was due to be decided on Wednesday evening.

Henley Town Council argued the developments would place a heavier strain on the town’s roads, schools and amenities than on Shiplake. The district council had intended to side with Shiplake as Thames Farm lies only just outside its parish border. However, it has now confirmed this is no longer the case and the 95 homes have been included in the 1,129 properties already completed or granted permission that it subtracted from Henley’s latest quota of 1,285.

As the Henley Standard reported last week, this means the town must find room for only 156 extra houses on top of the 500 it accepted under the original neighbourhood plan that was approved in 2016.

Senior planning officer Ricardo Rios said: “The council previously took the approach that development at a settlement was attributed to that place, not necessarily the parish the development sat within.

“We have now reviewed this approach so that the housing numbers are attributed to the parish. This better aligns with council tax records and the census data we have used, which are based on parish boundaries.”

Shiplake, which has been allocated 33 homes to find sites for, began writing its neighbourhood plan before the Thames Farm scheme was approved.

The district council says villages may be able to reduce their quotas if they can prove there are valid planning constraints.

Shiplake Parish Council chairman Tudor Taylor said: “The likelihood of us putting forward significant development is now minimal and when our plan goes forward for examination we will argue that the proximity of Thames Farm is a reason for that.

“We’re very disappointed in the district council’s decision as we have it in writing from earlier in the year that officers were minded to allocate homes on the basis of settlement hierarchies and not the parish boundaries, which can be somewhat arbitrary.

“Across the district, communities now all have incentives to build housing away from their main centres so they can claim the numbers while putting pressure on their neighbours.

“We are also against the Wyevale site application, while Henley Town Council is — unsurprisingly — in favour. Perhaps if they were facing a greater impact they might be more willing to join us in objecting.”

Ken Arlett, chairman of the town council’s planning committee, said: “We’ve been meeting the district council’s officers over the past six months to explain what we and Harpsden believe to be the best way forward and in the end I think they saw sense.”

A district council spokesman said: “Parishes producing joint neighbourhood plans will have the flexibility to agree how they attribute development within the neighbourhood area.

“The policy on housing in smaller villages is proposed to be amended so that smaller villages will no longer have to meet a 5-10 per cent increase in housing requirement.

“In light of this, the council’s reviewed approach for attributing dwelling numbers from Thames Farm is not considered to affect the parish of Shiplake adversely.”