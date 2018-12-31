Councillors object to conversion of offices

PLANS to turn an office block in Henley into flats have been criticised by town councillors.

Chaskel Rand and Joel Sofer, from London, want to demolish Andersen House on the Newtown industrial estate, which used to be the home of digital signage firm Onelan, and build two blocks of up to four storeys with a total of 43 flats and 61 parking spaces.

Twenty-eight flats would have two bedrooms and 15 would have one and all those on the upper floors would have balconies.

There would also be a large ground-floor office space facing on to Newtown Road.

Henley Town Council is objecting to the proposal because none of the of the flats would be “affordable” with rents or purchase prices fixed below the market value.

The policy of South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is that new developments should have a minimum of 40 per cent affordable.

The developers say that if they were to agree to this it would make the scheme unviable.

The site is not earmarked for housing in the joint Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan, which says the Newtown estate should be kept for employment purposes

Speaking at a meeting of the town council’s planning committee, Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said: “I propose refusal. There is no affordable housing on the site and in the local plan Henley is supposed to have even more industrial areas.

“This area is for industrial use and here we have a classic case of artificially converting it into a residential area because there is money in housing.”

Councillor Sam Evans said: “I hope that by objecting to this, we stop it from happening.”

The committee unanimously recommended refusal of the application. South Oxfordshire District Council will make a final decision by February 6.