Potholed roads repaired... and there’s more to come

SECTIONS of three roads in Henley have been resurfaced following complaints by residents.

They are the cul-de-sac at the bottom of Deanfield Road, the entrance to Leaver Road and part of Green Lane.

The work was carried out by workmen from Skanska, the contractor for Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, and took a total of six days.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, the town’s representative on the council, funded the work with his £15,000 councillor’s budget.

He said he had received complaints about all three roads and a couple who live in the cul-de-sac told him they were worried about falling over and being injured.

Cllr Gawrysiak said: “It was breaking up to a depth of about eight inches. The other problem was that it is a slight slope so when it broke up, it created rubble.”

He said the repairs would “last a long time”, adding: “This is a start and I do realise that there is more to do.”

Cllr Gawrysiak, who was elected in May last year and is also a member of the town and district council, previously mapped a record of every major pothole and road defect in Henley as well as loose granite sets, overgrown vegetation and drainage problems.

He reported them to the council so they could be scheduled for repair.

As a result, repairs have been carried out in King’s Road, Harpsden Road, Hop Gardens, Wotton Manor Road, the entrance to Marmion Road and the top of St Andrew’s Road.

Cllr Gawrysiak said: “When I was elected I realised that road issues were a priority for the residents of Henley. This was after 12 years of neglect.

“My first job was to drive round all the streets and log on a map all the potholes and then I asked the road engineers to systematically get them fixed.

“I also logged the roads that needed new surfaces and some of these have been completed.”

Other roads that are scheduled for repairs include Mount View, Church Street, Greys Hill, New Street, lower Fair Mile, the entrance to the Marlow Road, Nicolas Road and the entrance to Elizabeth Road. A soakaway in Mill Lane has also been logged. Cllr Gawrysiak said: “There is still more work to do but the important thing is that I have logged the problem areas and systematically intend to tackle them.

“This proactive approach is slowly reaping rewards. Previously, all these problems were not logged. The road engineers can’t do anything unless they have a map where all the problems are.

“We are not going to get everything done but they are now able to plan them.

“All the roads I have logged have been allocated a time slot to be done but the problem is that some are in for a year or 18 months’ time.”

He hoped the timeframe would be speeded up after Yvonne Constance, cabinet member for highways, announced a fund of

£80 million for highways maintenance over five years.

He said: “I have submitted a new list of repairs to Yvonne — a shopping list for Henley — and a decision will be made in January.

“In the meantime, I am on to the council engineers every month and I have met with them and driven around Henley with them. I will keep making sure all the problems are logged.”

