Monday, 31 December 2018

Road patching

PATCH repairs will be carried out on the A4130 at Nettlebed next month.

Oxfordshire County Council says the road is in a poor condition and it does not want it to become a safety risk.

It says that full repairs, which have been delayed twice already, will be carried out in the spring.

