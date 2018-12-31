Road patching

More patients criticise NHS after-care provider
A HEALTHCARE provider accused of failing to ... [more]
Monday, 31 December 2018
PATCH repairs will be carried out on the A4130 at Nettlebed next month.
Oxfordshire County Council says the road is in a poor condition and it does not want it to become a safety risk.
It says that full repairs, which have been delayed twice already, will be carried out in the spring.
31 December 2018
More News:
More patients criticise NHS after-care provider
A HEALTHCARE provider accused of failing to ... [more]
Baby food boss awarded OBE in New Year’s Honours
The founder of an organic baby food company has ... [more]
Woman launches shop only months after losing father
THE daughter of a Goring retailer who died ... [more]
POLL: Have your say