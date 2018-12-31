Monday, 31 December 2018

Introduction of 20mph speed limit moved to new year

THE introduction of a 20mph speed limit in Henley town centre has been delayed until next year.

It was supposed to be implemented last month but is now unlikely to be in place before the end of January.

The town council came up with the idea to help reduce air pollution and make the area more pedestrian-friendly.

The new limit will apply in all the roads in the town centre, including Duke Street, Bell Street, Market Place, New Street, Thames Side, Friday Street, River Side and Station Road, where it is currently 30mph. It will also cover King’s Road, Hop Gardens, Deanfield Avenue, Gravel Hill and parts of Reading Road, Greys Road and Northfield End as well as some side streets. It will cost up to £18,000 to introduce the scheme, which includes the cost of illuminated signs at the approaches to the restricted area and other signs inside it.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, who chairs the council’s transport strategy group, said that while there had been some progress, the delay was down to staff at Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, being overstretched.

He said: “It is currently working on schemes across the county and is at capacity. Council officers have gone around Henley and decided where the signs are going to go. Some of the signs need electricity so they can be illuminated, which you have to have on a main junction or a main road.

“They now have to cost all that and then ask the town council for the money and then it can be done. We think at the end of January.”

The idea was conceived more than 10 years ago and when the formal proposal finally went out to public consultation in the summer, 83 per cent of respondents supported it.

Cllr Gawrysiak said that £10,000 for the scheme would come in the form of a contribution from developers, adding: “It is very good value.”

