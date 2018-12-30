Tories choose men to fight three seats on district council

THREE men have been selected to stand for the Conservatives in Henley in the South Oxfordshire District Council elections next year.

They are Will Hall, who currently represents Sonning Common on the council, and town councillors Will Hamilton and Laurence Plant.

Lorraine Hillier, who is currently on both town and district council and chairs the latter, was not chosen to contest the elections in May.

Seven candidates were considered for the three seats, two of which are currently held by Conservatives, Cllr Hillier and Joan Bland.

The latter chose not to put herself forward again.

The others were Emma Levy, who is secretary of the Henley Conservatives, Louise Heathcoate and Geoff Walsh.

The three candidates will stand on a manifesto of improving Henley’s air quality, encouraging affordable housing and promoting good financial planning.

Councillor Hall, 29, who lives in New Street, Henley, and works in education policy, has been a member of the council for eight years, except for a few months in 2015 following an election defeat, and is a former cabinet member for finance.

Cllr Hall said: “I have a lot of connections with Sonning Common and Shiplake but I am also passionate about this town.

“I want to continue all I have done in the last eight years in being a strong voice for low council tax. That is one of three things I am passionate about.

“The other two are air quality, as where I live in New Street the amount of pollution exceeds European regulations, and affordable homes for people of my age. It costs about £400,000 for a two-bedroom property in Henley, which is too expensive.”

Councillor Hamilton, 49, a marketing management consultant, of Greys Road, was deputy mayor of Henley in 2017 but failed to become mayor when the Tories lost control of the town council.

He said: “I have been a town councillor for eight years and I have just been waiting for the right time to come along and stand for district as well.

“We need to do more on air quality, more on the infrastructure of the town, such as sporting facilities and waste disposal, as well as looking after the town by managing it better, which is what I am passionate about.”

Councillor Plant, 31, of Ancastle Green, is the clinical director at Henley Practice in Greys Road car park. He has been a town councillor since June after winning a by-election following the resignation of fellow Conservative Helen Chandler-Wilde due to work commitments. Cllr Plant said: “Affordable housing is something that is achievable with all the developments coming into the town.

“With the neighbourhood plan we can ensure that developers provide affordable housing.”

He said he was also concerned about traffic and parking and being a district councillor would give him “a greater say”.

The candidates were chosen by 35 members of the Henley Conservatives in a secret ballot held at Henley Rugby Club and chaired by an independent member from outside the area.

The seven hopefuls were each given five minutes to make a presentation with another five for questions.

Daniel Bausor, who chairs the Henley Conservatives, said: “We wanted to give our members a choice of candidates who are local and care passionately about the town and hold Conservative values.

“All three candidates have strong backgrounds with a great deal of experience.”