‘Punished’ for my mayor vote

THE chairman of South Oxfordshire District Council claims to have been “punished” by the Conservatives after she was not selected to stand for them in elections in May.

Lorraine Hillier is not among the three candidates chosen by the Henley Conservatives to contest the Henley ward at the district council elections.

She lost out to a sitting member of the council and two fellow members of Henley Town Council, who are all men.

It comes only weeks after town councillor Donna Crook quit the Conservatives, claiming that she was treated unfairly and “ignored” because of her gender. Councillor Hillier fell out with some members of the Henley Conservatives last year after she abstained from voting at the town’s mayor-making ceremony.

This prevented party colleague and mayor-elect Will Hamilton from taking the post and allowed Kellie Hinton, of the Henley Residents Group, to assume the role.

Councillor Hillier, of Park Corner, Nettlebed, has been a member of the town council for almost 20 years — latterly as a self-styled “Independent Conservative” — and the district council for seven years. She said: “I knew the Henley Conservative branch would not select me as a candidate for the next district council elections.

“I am still being punished for abstaining at the annual meeting two years ago.

“However, I vote with my conscience and I am loyal to my party where politics are to the fore at district.

“I am naturally disappointed not to have been selected by my party because I have very supportive colleagues on the district council, who I have great respect for. We all work together for the benefit of our communities.

“It has been an amazing opportunity and I shall miss our camaraderie.”

Cllr Hillier said she had come under fire at the selection meeting.

She said: “I was obliged to respond to accusations. The behaviour of certain members was undignified and should have been stopped by the chairman.

“I don’t believe anyone putting themselves forward to stand for selection as a candidate should be subjected to personal attacks.

“I have been a Conservative Henley town councillor for nearly 20 years and seven years at district level. I chose reselection in Henley as this is where I first became involved in council. I feel passionately about the town. My loyalty to Henley and the community here is the most important to me.”

Councillor Crook resigned in November, saying: “I don’t feel I’m being listened to and [am] often ignored and have felt at times excluded. I have felt I’ve been doing most of the hard work and because I’ve got some recognition others have become resentful — well, if some of them weren’t so bone idle then I wouldn’t have had to carry them.

“Also, if you’re a woman you are not treated fairly and God forbid you mention wanting to be mayor.”

She now sits as an Independent.