Monday, 07 January 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Light idea

A TOWN councillor has suggested illuminating Henley’s historic obelisk.

David Eggleton says this would draw attention to the 15ft Portland stone structure, which was made in 1788 and is Grade II listed.

He said that when the obelisk was in Northfield End before being relocated in 1970 it was lit.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33