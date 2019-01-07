Light idea

Santa tractor procession raises £884 for village charities
FATHER Christmas greeted residents in Sonning ... [more]
Monday, 07 January 2019
A TOWN councillor has suggested illuminating Henley’s historic obelisk.
David Eggleton says this would draw attention to the 15ft Portland stone structure, which was made in 1788 and is Grade II listed.
He said that when the obelisk was in Northfield End before being relocated in 1970 it was lit.
07 January 2019
